Bharat Biotech expects EUL from WHO for Covaxin by Jul-Sept period

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen submits 'Master File' to FDA on Covaxin
Decoded: What emergency use authorisation of Covid vaccine means for us
Ocugen to co-develop Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for US
WHO seeks more details from Bharat Bio for emergency use listing of Covaxin
Bharat Biotech applies for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin
-
New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN's manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said application for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its vaccine has been submitted to World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva, and regulatory approvals are expected between July and September.
The latest status of COVID-19 vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process' guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that more information is required.
"Regulatory approvals for COVAXIN are in process in more than 60 countries, including USA, Brazil, Hungary etc. Emergency use authorisations have been obtained in 13 countries and there are more to follow. Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO, Geneva. Regulatory approvals are expected Jul-Sept 2021," Bharat Biotech said in a statement.
The WHO has given approvals to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for emergency use on December 31. The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15, and the COVID-19 vaccine Ad26.COV2.S developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) was approved on March 12. Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine have also both been approved in the EUL.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU