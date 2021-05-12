Bharat Biotech says can't provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Bharat Biotech has informed the government that it cannot provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital.

The stock of Covaxin in has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.

"The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it can not provide government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine," Sisodia said.

"I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply," said Sisodia on Twitter.

The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.

Delhi has run out of its Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and as many as 125 vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday if fresh supply is not received, AAP MLA Atishi said on Tuesdsay.

The senior Aam Aadmi Party leader, while presenting the national capital's 'Vaccination Bulletin', said they have been informed that 2,67,690 doses of Covishield will be supplied to Delhi by the Centre by Tuesday evening.

Flagging shortage of vaccine, she said the national capital will have to halt the vaccination drive if the jabs are not made readily available.

On May 10, a total of 1,39,261 doses were administered, the highest daily figure till date in Delhi, she said.

"The only way to fight this virus is to get vaccinated. Hence, the Delhi government demands the Centre that since Delhi has faced the most hardships because of this virus, the stock for Covaxin and Covishield should be made readily available in sufficient quantities for the people of Delhi. If not, we will not have any choice but to halt the vaccination programme, she said in an online briefing.

She stated that Covaxin stock is completely finished in Delhi for those between 18-45, and nearly 125 centres will be forced to shut down after Tuesday by the Delhi government. For Covishield, only three days' stock is left for those between 18-45 years, she said.

For healthcare, frontline workers and those above 45 years, only five days' stock left of Covaxin, and four days of Covishield stock is left.

