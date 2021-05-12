Bharat Biotech says can't provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Dy CM

-
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Bharat Biotech has informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide "additional" Covaxin doses to the national capital.
The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.
"The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it can not provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine," Sisodia said.
The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.
He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.
Delhi has run out of its Covaxin stock for people in the 18-44 age group and as many as 125 vaccination centres will have to be shut from Wednesday if fresh supply is not received, AAP MLA Atishi said on Tuesdsay.
Vaccine mismanagement by Centre Gov-— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 12, 2021
Covaxin refuses to supply vaccine citing directives of Gov. & limited availability.
Once again I would say exporting 6.6cr doses was biggest mistake. We are forced to shutdown 100 covaxin-vaccination sites in 17 schools due to no supply pic.twitter.com/uFZSG0y4HM
