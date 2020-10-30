Jharkhand reports 395 new coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,00,964

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
Mizoram coronavirus update: 8 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 2,128
Nagaland coronavirus update: 112 new cases push Covid-19 tally to 7,604
-
At least 395 more people tested
positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, pushing the state's coronavirus caseload to 1,00,964 on Friday, a health official said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 883 with three more persons succumbing to the disease, he said.
Ranchi district reported the highest number of new cases at 78, followed by East Singhbhum (61) and Dhanbad (50), the official said.
Three fresh fatalities were reported in Ranchi, Ramgarh and Palamu districts, he said.
The state now has 5,294 active coronavirus cases, while 94,787 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.
Jharkhand has tested 31,564 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU