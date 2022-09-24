JUST IN
Business Standard

BJP and RSS are nervous due to Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday claimed that Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has made the BJP and RSS nervous and forced the RSS chief to reach out to various sections of society

Topics
BJP | RSS | Jairam Ramesh

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Cong should not feel defensive or apologetic about the 1991 reforms: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday claimed that Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has made the BJP and RSS nervous and forced the RSS chief to reach out to various sections of society.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat visited a mosque in Delhi two days ago.

"Both BJP and RSS are nervous ever since Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced. Bhagwat is also meeting people from different walks of life. This is the effect of our initiative," said Ramesh, Congress's general secretary in-charge of communication, at a press conference here.

Bhagwat earlier this week also held discussions with the chief of the All India Imam Organisation, Umer Ahmed Ilyasi.

"Bhagwat's visit was nothing but a publicity stunt. Though he visited the mosque, his intentions were not good. This was just pretence, because he remains silent on real issues," Ramesh said.

When asked why Rahul Gandhi's Yatra (foot-march) across India would not pass through the BJP-ruled Gujarat where elections are due in December, Ramesh said the campaign was not election-centric.

Including Gujarat in the itinerary was also not feasible as the Yatra would have taken 90 days to reach the state by which time elections would have been over, the Congress leader said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra has nothing to do with elections, at least not Assembly elections in Gujarat and other states. However, it will surely impact the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," said Ramesh, adding a stronger Congress will make the opposition even stronger.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being taken out for the purpose of uniting the opposition. People are now realising that if Congress remains weak, a united opposition is meaningless," the Rajya Sabha member added.

The purpose of the Yatra was to stop the nation from disintegrating under the BJP rule, he said.

"India is getting weaker. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's language changes during elections and attempts are made to polarise people on the basis of caste, religion and language. This Yatra will change the course of Indian politics. It will also give a new lease of life to Congress," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 17:54 IST

