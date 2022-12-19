JUST IN
RSS farmer body's protest: Traffic likely to be affected in central Delhi
Slew of road projects will make Nashik major export-import hub: Gadkari
LIVE: Cong to bring no-confidence motion against Shivraj govt in MP today
More people coming forward to undergo gender affirmation surgeries: Experts
India has become flagbearer of inclusiveness, says Mukhtar Naqvi
Rajbhar says respect for women must for development, demands 50% quota
Possible neural link between early life trauma and eating disorder: Study
Bill to amend multi-state cooperative society law may create chaos in LS
Stealth guided missile destroyer Mormugao commissioned into Indian Navy
Goa CM slams Rahul Gandhi, says his love for China has gone beyond limits
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors
icon-arrow-left
Google Search hit highest ever traffic in 25 years during Fifa WC final
Business Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa; Kharge, Rahul to address Alwar rally

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Congress | Rahul Gandhi | mallikarjun kharge

Press Trust of India  |  Dausa (Rajasthan) 

Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from here on Monday with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief.

Gandhi and the Congress leaders and workers began their march from Bandikui in Dausa.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar this afternoon. The yatra will not have an evening session on Monday.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days on Friday last.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 11:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.