Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog, biting cold

Business Standard

Topics
Congress | Haryana | Rahul Gandhi

ANI  General News 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed on Tuesday in Haryana's Ambala amid dense fog and biting cold.

The Yatra started from Ambala's Shahpur around 6 a.m and will reach Saini Bhavan around 10 a.m. where it is supposed to take a break.

The Yatra is scheduled to end at Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab today.

Many people joined the Yatra and were seen today shoting slogans with enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, many women Bharat Yatris participated in the Haryana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra dedicated to them on Monday.

Parag Sharma, an Indian Youth Congress leader told ANI on Monday that she participated with her son and mother in the all-women march.

"Today's day was dedicated to women, many people are excited about this Yatra early in the morning. This is a wind of change and will also help take us all forward," she said.

So far, the footmarch which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Haryana. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 10:35 IST

