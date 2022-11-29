JUST IN
Dalit activist shot dead in UP, sparks strike of sanitation workers
India panel to favour linking local gas prices to crude basket: Report
'Make healthcare affordable...,' Karnataka CM Bommai urges doctors
Latest news LIVE: India logs 215 new Covid cases; death toll at 530,615
Top Headlines: India-UAE trade deal; crude import basket at 10-month low
Liquor available everywhere in Bihar, Nitish should roll back ban: RLJP
Govt will promote IT-electronics industries in Agra: Yogi Adityanath
IT raid, GST crackdown in poll-bound Padampur, traders call 12-hr bandh
All people living in India are Hindus, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
32 untreated drains flowing into Najafgarh drain to be completely tapped
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Erupting Hawaii volcano spurs warning for people to prepare to evacuate
Business Standard

India's UN permanent representative meets General Assembly president

As India prepares to assume the presidency of the Security Council this week, India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj has met with General Assembly President Csaba Korosi

Topics
UN General Assembly | United Nations Security Council

IANS  |  United Nations 

The UN and its agencies have been targeted by hackers before.

As India prepares to assume the presidency of the Security Council this week, India's Permanent Representative to UN, Ruchira Kamboj has met with General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, according to his Spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.

Kubiak said the meeting took place on Monday with India set to take the rotating presidency of the Security Council for the month of December on Thursday.

Korosi tweeted, "Today's discussions focused on India's presidency of the Security Council."

"I look forward to the month ahead," he added.

New Delhi has advocated closer coordination between the Council dominated -- and often paralysed -- by the five permanent members and the General Assembly that where the 193 UN members are represented equally.

India will be concluding its stint as an elected member of the Security Council next month presiding over the council for the second time during its two-year term.

India last headed the Council in August 2021 with former UN Permanent Representative T.S. Tirumurti.

(Arul Louis can be contacted at arul.l@ians.in and followed at @arulouis)

--IANS

arul/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UN General Assembly

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 10:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.