Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav asked to appear before court in IRCTC scam case

A Delhi court directed Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav to personally appear before it on the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the IRCTC scam

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bihar Dy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

A Delhi court on Wednesday directed Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to personally appear before it on the CBI's plea seeking cancellation of his bail in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam.

Granting time to Yadav's counsel to file response, Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel directed personal appearance of the RJD leader on October 18.

Earlier on September 17, the court had issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply.

The court had in October 2018 granted bail to Yadav after he appeared before it in pursuance to summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:22 IST

