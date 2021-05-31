JUST IN
Bihar extends lockdown till June 8, curbs eased to facilitate business

The lockdown was first clamped from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1.

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Patna lockdown
A deserted look of the Chiraiyatar flyover area during the lockdown, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

The Bihar government on Monday extended the lockdown by another week, till June 8, but eased some of the restrictions in order to facilitate business activities.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made the announcement on social media after chairing a meeting of the crisis management group that comprises his cabinet colleagues and top officials.

"In view of the corona outbreak, a decision has been taken to extend the lockdown by a week, till June 8. However, some extra concessions will be made for business activities. People are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing," Kumar tweeted in Hindi.

Detailed guidelines regarding the extended period of the lockdown will be released later in the day, officials said.

The lockdown was first clamped from May 5 to 15, then extended till May 25 and again up to June 1.

First Published: Mon, May 31 2021. 15:33 IST

