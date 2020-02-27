Bihar Legislative Assembly passes resolution to conduct caste-based census

The Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution to conduct a caste-based in the state, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was advocating conducting a caste-based since a long time.

On Tuesday, the chief minister had proposed a caste-based in the Assembly, which was passed unanimously on Thursday.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary announced the passing of the proposal in the House.

Talking to journalists outside the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Road Construction Minister Nandkishore Yadav said the resolution would now be sent to the central government.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Bhai Virendra said: "Party President Lalu Prasad has been demanding a census for a long time... today, the ruling party had to bow to the demand of the opposition in the and passed the proposal."