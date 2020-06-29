Bihar sees highest single-day spike of 394 Covid-19 cases; tally at 9,618

on Monday reported 394 cases, its highest single-day spike, pushing the infection tally to 9,618, while the death toll rose to 63, the state health department said.

The latest fatality was reported from Nalanda district, which had previously accounted for three COVID-19 deaths.

According to data shared by the health department, as many as 394 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

Patna district has reported the highest number of 673 confirmed cases till date, followed by Bhagalpur (483), Madhubani (445), Siwan (409) and Begusarai (403).

All 38 districts of the state have reported COVID-19 cases and only two districts of Jamui and Sheohar have less than 100 cases.

The state, however, also boasts of a good recovery rate of 77 per cent.

As many as 7,374 people have been discharged from isolation wards till date after having tested positive. The number of active cases across the state is 2,069.

The number of samples tested till date is 2.12 lakh, the department said.

Nearly 6,000 tests are being conducted in the state every day and instructions are in place from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to raise it to at least 10,000 per day.

Although the state began reporting COVID 19 cases in the last week of March, the incidence has risen steeply since the beginning of May. The state had reported close to 9,000 cases during the period, officials said.

