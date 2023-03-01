JUST IN
India ranks 2nd in total number of data breaches exposed in 2022: Report
Business Standard

Bill Gates praises India's connectivity infrastructure, digital networks

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said India has "great" digital network and high levels of smartphone usage with "very good" connectivity

Topics
Bill Gates | Bill Gates in India | Microsoft

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bill Gates
Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said India has "great" digital network and high levels of smartphone usage with "very good" connectivity and added this will be the cheapest 5G market.

Under the G20 presidency of India, a session on 'Building resilient and inclusive economies- the Promise of Digital Public Infrastructure' was held on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Microsoft co-founder Gates, who addressed the session, appreciated India's competitive private market, reliable and low-cost connectivity, and went on to say this will be the cheapest 5G market.

India has great digital network and very high percentage of people using smartphones, he noted.

Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw termed 2023 a landmark year, and said the digital technology has come of age.

Artificial intelligence, 5G and quantum computing have matured to become mainstream technology.

India has created unique framework for digital economy that focuses on making a difference in people's lives, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 18:10 IST

