Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's month-long parole ends, returns to Sunaria jail

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh returned to Rohtak's Sunaria jail on Monday after his month-long parole ended.
After being granted parole last month, the sect chief had gone to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa, in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.
Haryana Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala said the sect chief has returned to the jail in the evening.
"I have received a message from the officials concerned that he has come back at the end of his one month parole," Chautala told reporters here.
Singh is serving a 20-year jail term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.
He was also convicted along with four others for hatching a conspiracy to kill Ranjit Singh, a Dera manager, in 2002.
The dera chief and three others were convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist over 16 years ago.
In February 2022, Singh was given a 21-day furlough, days ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had then rejected any link between the sect leader's release and the Punjab elections.
