Over 3 million people get at least 1 Covid vaccine shot in Hong Kong

More than 3 million people in Hong Kong have received at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for 44.2 per cent of the eligible population, according to official data.
Hong Kong's vaccine rollout started on February 26 and some 2.21 million people have been fully vaccinated, Xinhua news agency reported citing the data issued on Sunday as saying.
Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said it is encouraging that residents are actively getting the vaccines and urged more people, in particular the aged, to participate in the vaccination program.
Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) on Sunday reported three new imported cases of Covid-19, taking the total infection tally to 11,978.
According to the CHP, a total of 25 cases have been reported in the past 14 days.
The overall death toll stood at 212.
--IANS
ksk/
