New Zealand logs 9,953 new Covid community cases, 383 have travel history

recorded 9,953 new community cases of Covid and 32 more deaths from the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday 383 Covid cases have recently travelled overseas.

Currently, 767 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency reported.

has reported 1,529,508 confirmed cases of Covid since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

