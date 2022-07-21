JUST IN
Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after 10-day break

New Zealand logs 9,953 new Covid community cases, 383 have travel history

New Zealand recorded 9,953 new community cases of Covid and 32 more deaths from the pandemic

IANS  |  Wellington 

New Zealand recorded 9,953 new community cases of Covid and 32 more deaths from the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health said on Thursday 383 Covid cases have recently travelled overseas.

Currently, 767 Covid patients are being treated in hospitals, including 20 in intensive care units or high dependency units, Xinhua news agency reported.

New Zealand has reported 1,529,508 confirmed cases of Covid since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, July 21 2022. 12:34 IST

