Maharashtra's Thane records 148 new Covid-19 infections, one death

As many as 148 new cases of have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,32,947, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,052 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

One death was also recorded on Wednesday, which took the fatality toll in Thane to 11,923, he said.

The recovery count in the district has reached 7,19,823, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)