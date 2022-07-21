Odisha logs 1,196 new Covid-19 cases in a day; highest single-day spike

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,03,191 on Thursday as 1,196 more people, including 169 children, tested positive for the infection, 74 more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

With the fresh infections, the state registered the highest single-day spike since February 12, when 1,539 cases were recorded.

The daily positivity rate was at 5.18 per cent as 23,078 samples were tested for COVID-19.

Khurda district, where the state capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of fresh cases at 312, followed by Sundargarh (174) and Cuttack (109).

The number of active cases climbed to 7,093, of which 2,218 are in Khurda.

The toll remained unchanged at 9,130 as no fresh fatality was recorded. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

A total of 12,86,915 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 804 in the last 24 hours, it added.

