Biting cold in Rajasthan; 'Orange Alert' issued for several districts

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Fatehpur records state's lowest minimum temp at 8 deg C
Dense fog covers Delhi, rail traffic affected; visibility reduces to 100m
Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'
Delhi likely to get some relief from cold, dense fog till Jan 1: IMD
Why did the temperature in Delhi feel like 52° when thermometers said 39°?
-
Severe cold and fog threw daily life out of gear in many regions of Rajasthan with Fatehpur recording the lowest minimum temperature at minus 1 degree Celsius on Monday night.
According to the Met department, the minimum temperature was minus 0.9 degree in Churu on Monday night, 2.4 degrees in Sangaria, 2.6 degrees in Pilani, 3.0 degrees in Sikar, 3.7 degrees in Ganganagar, 4.5 degrees in Nagaur, 4.9 degrees in Chittorgarh. Bikaner recorded a minimum temperature of 6.9 degrees Celsius.
The Regional Meteorological Centre here said there was dense fog in some parts of eastern and northern Rajasthan in the morning. In Jaipur, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 20.8 and 5.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.
An 'Orange Alert' for an extreme cold wave in several districts, including Churu, Jhunjhunu and Sikar, has also been issued by the weather office.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 14:50 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU