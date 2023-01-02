JUST IN
Delhi in 2022 logged 2nd-lowest average PM2.5, PM10 levels in 5 years
Delhi's AQI in 'very poor' category, GRAP stage III norms remain enforced
Severe cold grips Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.4 deg C
Cold wave in Madhya Pradesh till Jan 4; Guna records 5.6 degrees Celsius
Scientist explains gamma-ray emitting bubbles around Milky Way's centre
Researchers suggest green veggies good for health of blood vessels
TN launches Isro developed transponders on 4,000 boats to help fisherman
Delhi govt to study jeans dyeing, washing units' impact on environment
Use of unapproved fuels, coal in NCR industries will shut down post-Jan 1
Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Welcome Supreme Court judgement on demonetisation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Cold wave conditions to continue over Northwest India for next 5 days: IMD

It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India"

Topics
cold wave | IMD | Indian Meteorological Department

ANI  General News 

A homeless woman covered in woolens sits on a pavement amid cold wave, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
(Photo: PTI)

Indian Meteorological Department on Monday said that dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail over the plains of northwest India during the next five days.

"Dense to very dense fog and cold wave conditions very likely to continue over plains of northwest India including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during next 5 days," Indian Meteorological Department said.

Earlier on Sunday, the forecast department said that minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to be below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

As per IMD, above-normal to normal minimum temperatures are most likely over southern parts of the south Peninsula, many parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest India.

It also said, "Above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of northeast India and some parts of northwest, east and east central India."

IMD also predicted monthly rainfall for January 2023 over Northwest India consisting of seven meteorological subdivisions (East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh) is most likely to be below normal (78 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD on Sunday.

The rainfall over Northwest India consists of seven meteorological subdivisions- East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh which are most likely to be below normal (86 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA)), said IMD.

The IMD said below-normal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many parts of south peninsular India and some pockets of central India where above-normal to normal rainfall is expected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cold wave

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 22:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU