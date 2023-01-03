JUST IN
Business Standard

Schools in Lucknow to remain closed from Jan 4-7 in view of cold wave

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed from January 4-7 in view of the cold wave conditions, an official order said

Topics
Lucknow | Schools | cold wave

Press Trust of India 

Coldwave, winter, fog, smog, smoke
Representative Image

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed from January 4-7 in view of the cold wave conditions, an official order said on Monday.

In view of the MeT department issuing a cold wave alert, a holiday has been announced in all government and private schools of urban and rural areas of all boards up to Class 12, an order issued by Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said.

The order will also be applicable on Kasturba Gandhi residential girls schools as well, as on all students, teachers, non-teaching staff (except emergency services), it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 06:55 IST

`
