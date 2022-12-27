JUST IN
BJP calls Gandhi family 'most corrupt'; cites Vadra's money laundering case
Former CM stages dharna for CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder
Housing sales in top-7 cities up 54%, top previous high of 2014: Anarock
Russian MP Pavel Antov dies after falling from hotel window in Odisha
TMS Ep333: 2022 startup funding, toy manufacturing, markets, IPEF
Bharat Bio's nasal Covid vaccine to cost Rs 800/dose in private market
BJP fields Shalimar Bagh councillor Rekha Gupta for Delhi Mayor polls
Orders of deploying govt teachers on Covid duty at Delhi airport withdrawn
Centre holds review meeting on 12% ethanol blending with petrol for 2022-23
What is the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Housing sales in top-7 cities up 54%, top previous high of 2014: Anarock
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP calls Gandhi family 'most corrupt'; cites Vadra's money laundering case

BJP dubbed Gandhi family as "kattar paapi parivaar" and the as it cited the Rajasthan HC rejection of Vadra's plea to quash a money laundering probe against him

Topics
BJP | Robert Vadra | Rajasthan High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

The BJP on Tuesday dubbed the Gandhi family as "kattar paapi parivaar" and the "most corrupt family in Indian politics" as it cited the Rajasthan High Court's rejection of Robert Vadra's plea to quash a money laundering probe against him.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi should break their "silence" on corruption and money-laundering allegations against Vadra, who is married to Rahul's sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, when their party was in power in Haryana and Rajasthan and at the Centre as well.

The Congress has often claimed that the corruption charges against Vadra are politically motivated.

The Rajasthan High Court had last week rejected a petition seeking the quashing of an Enforcement Directorate investigation into the purchase of land in Bikaner by a company (Skylight Hospitality), linked to Vadra and his mother, through alleged shady means.

"This is a 'kattar paapi parivaar' (extremely immoral family) of India. Its only work has been to do corruption and grabbing land to hand over to Vadra," he alleged.

Bhatia also rejected the Congress' claim of witch hunt against Vadra, claiming that it amounted to casting aspersions on the judiciary which has refused to quash charges against him.

"They are the most corrupt family in Indian politics. Three members of the family are out on bail in corruption cases. It is a serious matter of concern for a government with zero tolerance for corruption," he said, in reference to the corruption probe against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul, both former Congress presidents, in the National Herald case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 14:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU