BJP demands probe into recruitments during Cong rule in Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
Assam assembly elections result: BJP-led NDA leads on 33 seats, Cong+ on 8
UP Panchayat polls: BJP expels 11 party workers for supporting opposition
Congress, AJP hold talks for common oppn candidates in Assam bypolls
Govt could withdraw new farm laws considering upcoming UP polls: BJP leader
-
The BJP on Thursday demanded an inquiry into all the recruitments that have taken place during the Congress rule in Rajasthan in the wake of alleged irregularities in the recently conducted state teachers' eligibility exam.
State BJP chief spokesperson and MLA Ramlal Sharma said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should apologise to the youth of Rajasthan for irregularities in the recruitment exams while Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra should resign.
"All the recruitments done in Rajasthan in the Congress rule are under doubt," Sharma said in a video message.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET) while its state unit president Satish Poonia has claimed that the key accused in the case -- Batti Lal Meena -- is a Congress worker, a charge denied by the ruling party.
A team of the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) had arrested Batti Lal Meena and along with another person -- Shivdas Meena -- from Kedarnath last week.
New layers are opening up in the investigation of the SOG in the paper leak case and it is clear that papers of competitive exams held in the past, be it of radiographers or lecturers, were leaked too, alleged Sharma.
"BJP wants all recruitments that have taken place in Congress rule be investigated. The chief minister should apologise to lakhs of youth of the state and the education minister should resign," he said in a video message.
The REET was held on September 26 across the state for which 16 lakh candidates had enrolled.
After irregularities came to light in the conduct of the exam, the state government had suspended 14 state government employees including one Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer and one Rajasthan Police Service (RPS) officer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU