Govt could withdraw new farm laws considering upcoming UP polls: BJP leader

-
ALSO READ
Assam: BJP expels 7 more leaders for contesting against party candidates
1 job per family, implementation of CAA in BJP manifesto for Bengal polls
Changes in RSS top brass as Hosabale elected gen secy, Ram Madhav returns
Assam assembly elections result: BJP-led NDA leads on 33 seats, Cong+ on 8
Top BJP leaders discuss preparations for assembly polls in 5 states in 2022
-
A BJP leader has supported farmers' agitation against the three new farm laws and said that the BJP-led central government could withdraw them keeping in mind Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
"The demands made by the farmers are right. Keeping in mind the assembly polls and anger among the farmers, the Modi government could withdraw (new) farm laws," UP BJP working committee member Ram Iqbal Singh told reporters here on Sunday night.
Due to protests against the farm laws, BJP leaders could not enter villages in western UP, he said, adding the farmers can also gherao them in the future.
On the deadlock in parliament over Pegasus snooping, Singh said opposition's demand should be considered in a democratic country.
"If opposition wants probe, government should go ahead with it. It is the responsibility of the government that parliament runs smoothly," he said.
Questioning preparations of the predicted third wave of COVID-19, Singh said the state government did not learn from the second wave and no effective arrangements were made to tackle the expected surge in cases by the end of the month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU