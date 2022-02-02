BJP MLA Nitesh Rane surrenders before court in attempt to murder case

BJP MLA on Wednesday surrendered before a court in the Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra in an alleged attempt to murder case.

Nitesh, son of Union minister Narayan Rane, has been sent in judicial custody, said special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat.

"He has surrendered and sent in judicial custody. Now we are arguing before the court for police custody," the prosecutor added.

Earlier in the day, Nitesh withdrew his bail plea from the Bombay High Court. His lawyer said he intended to surrender and join the investigation.

District and additional sessions judge (Sindhudurg) R B Rote had on Tuesday rejected his bail application, saying the plea was "premature and not maintainable".

The court had also held that custodial interrogation of was necessary as probe into the attempt to murder case was "incomplete."



The case pertains to an alleged attack on activist Santosh Parab during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.

The BJP MLA had claimed that he was being targeted by the ruling (which heads the MVA coalition government in Maharashtra) as it felt slighted by an incident of mocking outside the state legislature complex here last month.

A MLA had alleged that made 'meow meow' sound to mock minister and Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on December 23 during the winter session of the legislature.

Nitesh's father Narayan Rane, a former Shiv Sena leader, is a bitter critic of his former party and its leader, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)