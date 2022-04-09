BJP President J P Nadda reaches Himachal Pradesh on four-day visit

-
BJP president J.P. Nadda reached his home state of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday on a four-day visit, during which he will participate in various programmes and hold organisational meetings in view of the upcoming elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP's parliamentary party meeting had advised all leaders to visit their home states and reach out to the general public.
After the party's spectacular win in the Assembly elections in four states, Nadda, with the Himachal polls in mind, will try to know the mood of the people and take feedback from them on welfare schemes of the government.
Nadda will also take feedback from the party's state unit and then hold a meeting with the high command in the national capital on the basis of which the saffron party will formulate a strategy for the polls in the state.
On Saturday, Nadda's visit will start with a grand roadshow from Vidhan Sabha Chowk in Shimla to Peterhof. After that he will address a public gathering at around 11.10 a.m.
On Sunday, Nadda will hold a press conference in Shimla and hold a booth meeting in Daseran. He will also meet party workers in Tutu, Darlaghat, Namhol, Bandla, Kothi, Chauk, Ghumani.
On April 11, the BJP president will interact with party workers in Nichli Bhated - Mandir Shed, Salnoo, Mandrighat, Majhwar, Harlog, Hawan Panchayat Ghar, Talyana, Kuthera and Morsinghi.
The next day, Nadda will visit AIIMS in Kothipura and inspect work going on there.
Nadda will interact with party workers in Jhandutta, Kandaur, Ghagas and Raghunath Pura.
