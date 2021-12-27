Nadda holds meeting for Brahmin outreach in UP ahead of Assembly polls

-
Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda is holding a meeting with members of the BJP committee formed for Brahmin outreach in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders from Uttar Pradesh also called on party president JP Nadda today at Delhi, ahead of the Assembly polls.
According to sources, BJP on Sunday constituted a committee that will look after the party's campaign on wooing Brahmin voters in the UP elections. Today's meeting will finalize the blueprint on the working of that committee.
Union Minister and BJP UP polls in charge of Uttar Pradesh Dharmendra Pradhan, Shiv Pratap Shukla, Mahesh Sharma, Brijesh Pathak, Shrikant Sharma, Anand Swarup organization minister Sunil Bansal, among other leaders are present in the meeting.
Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.
In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.
