BJP President Nadda meets Singapore minister, discusses bilateral ties

-
ALSO READ
Bommai meets Nadda, discusses Karnataka political developments
Nadda slams Mamata, says Bengal's condition similar to India's before 2014
Nadda on two-day visit to Bengal from June 7, to hold key meetings
Indo-US bilateral defence ties to stay on ambitious course: Pentagon
Nadda meets union ministers to discuss plan to mark 8 years of Modi govt
-
BJP national President J.P. Nadda on Thursday interacted with Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, at the party's headquarters here.
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen the India-Singapore strategic partnership and exchanged views on regional and international developments.
Balakrishnan was accompanied by Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong.
The BJP said in a statement that Balakrishnan is familiar with India and is on an official visit for bilateral and multilateral discussions on ASEAN with the government of India. His visit marks the 30th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Relations.
Nadda briefed Balakrishnan about the prevailing political situation in the country. He also informed Balakrishnan about the functioning of the BJP and how it is engaging with the youth and other sections of the society besides how the world's largest political party engages with its workers at the grassroot level.
The two leaders also discussed various issues of national and international importance.
The two sides had insightful discussions on various contemporary issues.
--IANS
ssb/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU