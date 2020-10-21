Modi govt committed to increasing farmers' income: Rajasthan BJP chief

president Satish Poonia on Wednesday said the government at the Centre is committed to increasing farmers' income.

"Prime Minister has assured the farmers that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue and so will the mandi system. The ownership rights in contract farming will remain with the farmer,"Poonia told reporters here.

Talking about the Congress opposing the agricultural laws, he said, "The Congress party did not fulfil the promise made in its own manifesto in 2019. It is creating confusion among the farmers and acting hypocritical."



He said that the Congress has no vision for the farmers and it is opposing the agricultural law as it does not want the welfare of the farmers.

