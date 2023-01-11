JUST IN
Arunachal's Republic Day tableau to showcase state's tourism potential
Why Go First leaving without a busload of passengers is not a small mistake
Delhi court reserves order on bail plea of accused urinating midair
TN Guv's 'guest' recorded House proceedings, issue goes to privileges panel
PM Modi to inaugurate National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday
Not tobacco ban, new therapies key to combating lung cancer: Nobel laureate
Judiciary expected to follow principle of separation of powers: Om Birla
NIA arrests two more alleged operatives of Islamic State from Karnataka
Indian fighter jets welcomed in Japan with traditional water cannon salute
JK unit of Shiv Sena to join Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Joda Yatra in Jammu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Arunachal's Republic Day tableau to showcase state's tourism potential
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP using governors as 'karyakartas', alleges Congress president Kharge

Kharge said the 'brazen overstepping of the Constitution' by some of them has sullied the federal structure

Topics
mallikarjun kharge | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid a tussle between the DMK-led government and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BJP of using governors as 'karyakartas' (party workers) and said that the "brazen overstepping of the Constitution" by a few of them recently has sullied federal structure of Indian polity.

Ravi had a face-off with the state government in the Assembly where Chief Minister M K Stalin, also president of the ruling DMK, piloted a resolution against the Governor's deviation from his customary address to the house. Following the face-off, the governor staged an unprecedented walkout from the assembly.

"BJP's deliberate design to denigrate the Constitutional office of Governors by using them as 'karyakartas', in states ruled by the opposition is an assault on Democracy. Brazen overstepping of the Constitution by a few Governors recently has sullied the federal structure of our polity," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Governors have to function within the framework of the Constitution and cannot insult the Legislature of which they are a part of. But they are being manipulated by their Delhi masters to create social and political unrest in states ruled by parties other than BJP which is dangerous," the Congress president alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on mallikarjun kharge

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 17:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU