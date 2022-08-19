JUST IN
BJP to stage protest against rising crime in Rajasthan on Saturday
PM Modi to address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' in Goa virtually today at 10.30 AM
Allahabad HC questions police on delay in registering 'crime against women'
BKU comes in support of Tyagi community, seeks release of Shrikant Tyagi
Myanmar's ruler open to special envoy's visit to Suu Kyi 'but not now': UN
Smoking, alcohol, high BMI main causes of global cancer deaths: Lancet
Researchers discover how impact causes a new planet to 'break up'
ICAI probing chartered accountants for role in helping Chinese loan apps
India needs 150,000 tonnes of natural rubber by 2025-26: Rubber Board chief
At least two die after planes collide in California while trying to land
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Myanmar's ruler open to special envoy's visit to Suu Kyi 'but not now': UN
PM Modi to address 'Har Ghar Jal Utsav' in Goa virtually today at 10.30 AM
Business Standard

BKU comes in support of Tyagi community, seeks release of Shrikant Tyagi

Shrikant had gone into hiding after he was booked earlier this month but was arrested in Meerut on August 9 after a five-day chase

Topics
BKU pt | BJP | noida

IANS  |  Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) 

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait being felicitated during the ongoing farmers' protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi
BKU leader

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) has announced support to the proposed August 21 protest in Noida by the Tyagi community against the alleged "harassment of Shrikant Tyagi and his family" and sought his immediate release.

Tyagi, who claimed to be a BJP leader, was recently booked after a viral video showed him pushing a woman and abusing her for opposing encroachment in a Noida housing society.

BKU national president Naresh Tikait said, "This matter could have been resolved through talks. Using bulldozers to pull down alleged illegal constructions and slapping of the Gangsters Act on Shrikant Tyagi and harassment of the family by the administration was certainly unwarranted. There is a proper procedure that could have been adopted."

He further said, "We demand immediate release of Tyagi, who is in judicial custody at present), and withdrawal of the serious sections from the FIR against him. This is injustice."

Replying to a question, Naresh Tikait said, "The Tyagi Samaj will always be a part of BKU. We cannot ignore our supporters. We respect women, and a fair investigation should be conducted in the matter."

Shrikant had gone into hiding after he was booked earlier this month. Police had then announced Rs 25,000 reward for information on him. He was arrested in Meerut on August 9 after a five-day chase.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on BKU pt

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 09:56 IST

`