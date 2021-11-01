Blanket ban on fireworks in Gurugram, section 144 imposed

-
The Gurugram district administration has imposed a blanket ban on the bursting of fireworks on the occasion of Diwali, Gurpurab, Kartik Purnima, Christmas and New Year eve in Gurugram.
The administration has imposed a ban on bursting of fireworks on the days before and after Diwali, which falls on November 4 this year.
The orders have been issued by Gurugram District Collector (DC), Yash Garg on Monday under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CrPC). These orders have been issued in compliance with the judgment of the Supreme Court for the safety of the public and to control the level of pollution, he said. To ensure compliance with these orders, the duty of the SHO of the concerned area has been defined.
The order said the concerned station in charge will ensure compliance of these orders and if violated, it would be considered contempt of court for which action can be taken. These orders have come into force with immediate effect in the district. Action will be taken against those who disobey orders under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
