JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Many opportunities for India-US collaboration in health: Ambassador Sandhu
Business Standard

PM Modi to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone: Reports

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said

Topics
government of India | Narendra Modi | Volodymyr Zelensky

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ukraine crisis LIVE: PM Modi likely to speak to Putin tonight, says report
PM Modi, Vladimir Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said.

The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.

Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, March 07 2022. 11:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.