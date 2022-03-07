PM Modi to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on phone: Reports

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday afternoon, official sources said.
The telephonic talks will follow Modi's scheduled conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Modi's interaction with the two leaders comes amid India's all out efforts to evacuate its nationals, mostly students, from Ukraine, facing attack from Russia.
Modi had spoken to Putin earlier too when the war began.
