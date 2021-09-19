Amarinder Singh's resignation 'internal matter' of Congress, says Shiv Sena

-
ALSO READ
Rane disrespected PM's directives on 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra': Sanjay Raut
I know lot of things, will bring out cases in steps: Rane warns Shiv Sena
Shiv Sena to contest UP elections, will field candidates for all 403 seats
Nothing mysterious about Sharad Pawar-Fadnavis meeting: Sena
Will not accept such remarks: Arvind Sawant on Shiv Sena Bhavan remark
-
Shiv Sena, which is running a coalition government with Congress in Maharashtra, on Sunday said that Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation from the chief ministerial post in Punjab is the internal matter of Congress.
"Just as Rupani resigned in Gujarat and it was an internal issue of the BJP, the issue of Punjab is an internal issue of the Congress", Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said.
"I have no idea if anyone has been insulted," he added.
Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.
The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership.
Singh served as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee from 2010 to 2013.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU