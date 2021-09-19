Amarinder Singh's resignation 'internal matter' of Congress, says Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena, which is running a coalition government with Congress in Maharashtra, on Sunday said that Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation from the chief ministerial post in is the internal matter of Congress.

"Just as Rupani resigned in Gujarat and it was an internal issue of the BJP, the issue of is an internal issue of the Congress", MP Sanjay Raut said.

"I have no idea if anyone has been insulted," he added.

Amarinder Singh resigned as Chief Minister and submitted his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday.

The resignation came ahead of the meeting of the Congress legislature party convened by the party leadership.

Singh served as president of the Pradesh Congress Committee from 2010 to 2013.

