BMC receives fresh stock of 1 lakh Covid vaccine doses

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: KL Rahul wins Orange cap; Kagiso Rabada keeps purple cap
Mexico thanks Indian government for sending 870,000 Covid-19 vaccines
All Covid-19 vaccines are equally effective in preventing deaths: Experts
With rise in Covid-19 cases, India likely to reduce vaccines export: Gavi
A jab at risk: Serum's quest to lead the world in Covid-19 vaccine race
-
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) received a fresh stock of one lakh COVID vaccine doses on Tuesday night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at government vaccination centres.
"Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation received a fresh stock of one lakh vaccine doses last night and it will resume vaccination of people above 45 years at BMC's and government vaccination centres," BMC informed.
Amidst a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had on Sunday said that vaccination for those aged 45 years and above will be closed on Monday, while vaccination for 18 to 44 years will continue only at five centers.
Only those who have registered themselves in CoWIN app and who have been given the prescribed immunisation centre and time (slot) were being given the jab.
Earlier, a drive-in COVID vaccination centre was also set up at BMC's Kohinoor public parking, Dadar for senior citizens and the disabled, wherein people can get their vaccine jabs while sitting in their cars. The jumbo vaccination centre was opened to all senior citizens and the disabled on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU