Prakash Padukone recovering from Covid-19; likely to be discharged

Former All England champion Prakash Padukone is likely to be discharged from a Bengaluru hospital where he is slowly recovering from the Covid-19 infection.
All the members of the Padukone household, including wife Ujjala and daughter Anisha, got infected with the virus last week and are on the path to recovery.
"Prakash sir is doing absolutely fine," a top official of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) said on condition of anonymity from Bengaluru. "He was admitted on Saturday as a precautionary measure. His oxygen level and other parameters are absolutely fine. There is no reason to worry. He should be discharged in a day or two."
Ujjala and Anisha are recovering at home. "They are in home isolation and are doing fine," the official said.
Padukone, 65, was the first Indian to win the All England title in 1980.
