Data story: India logs 2,259 new Covid cases; death toll at 524,323
Bomb hoax triggers panic at Bengaluru airport; sends officials into tizzy

The security apparatus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru went into a tizzy in the wee hours of Friday following a hoax call about the presence of a bomb.

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Bengaluru Airport

According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3.45 AM resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there.

After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call.

"We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.

The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller.

First Published: Fri, May 20 2022. 11:06 IST

