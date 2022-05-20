Bomb hoax triggers panic at Bengaluru airport; sends officials into tizzy

-
ALSO READ
Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru airport, says not allowed to fly out to US
IndiGo flight to Tirupati diverted to Bengaluru after technical snag
Delhi IGI Airport's new arrivals terminal at T1 becomes operational
6 international arrivals test positive for Covid-19 at Bengaluru airport
CM Yogi allocates Rs 3,301 crores for displaced persons in Jewar: UP govt
-
The security apparatus at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru went into a tizzy in the wee hours of Friday following a hoax call about the presence of a bomb.
According to police, the airport police control room received a call at about 3.45 AM resulting in a vigorous drill for the security personnel deployed there.
After about three and half hours of search, the officials concluded that it was a hoax call.
"We are still working on the info but it seems it was a hoax call," a police official told PTI.
The police have launched an investigation to find out the caller.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU