Bombay HC allows use of hospital basement to provide additional beds

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay
High Court on Tuesday nightgranted permission to the Government Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) here touse its basement to accommodate additional COVID-19 patients.
A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Avinash Garote passed the order in view of the sudden spurt in new cases in the city.
The government pleader told the court that owing to the high court's earlier order, additional beds could not be placed in the basement, and around 50 patients were waiting to be admitted at the hospital.
