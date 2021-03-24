Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde tests Covid positive for second time

-
ALSO READ
NDA govt committed to welfare of differently abled: Thawarchand Gehlot
Thane district registers 535 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
New UK coronavirus mutant has not entered state: Maharashtra govt
Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown restrictions till January 31
Maharashtra sees 3,811 new Covid-19 cases, 2,064 recoveries; 98 more die
-
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde on Tuesday informed that he has again tested positive for COVID-19. The NCP leader had detected positive for the virus last year in June as well.
"Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves," Dhananjay Munde tweeted in Marathi.
This comes three days after Maharashtra cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a tweet, he urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.
"On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe," he had tweeted.
Maharashtra is witnessing a huge surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The state has reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Tuesday.
According to the department, the total count of cases has gone up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU