PM Modi to inaugurate development works worth Rs 1500 cr in Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.
Ahead of his visit, PM Modi on Wednesday tweeted: "Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1500 crore. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal."
At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), projects worth around Rs 744 crores will be inaugurated.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crores. "These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv," read the release by PMO.
At around 12:15 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, he will inspect the Maternal and Child Health Wing, BHU. He will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review Covid preparedness, the PMO said.
