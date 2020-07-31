Border issues between India-Nepal to be solved soon: BJP MP Tamta

MP from Almora Ajay Tamta on Friday said border issues between Nepal and India will soon be solved mutually keeping in mind the close ties between the two countries.

Reacting to reports about alleged encroachment by Nepal in the no man's land at Tanakpur border, Tamta said the government agencies concerned are keeping an eye on the borders and expressed hope that a solution will be found soon.

"A solution in interest will be found soon keeping in mind the close traditional ties with Nepal," said the former union minister.

He said he will seek information on the ground situation in Tanakpur from Indian officials.

The issue of alleged violation came to light on July 21 when Indian officials said Nepalese citizens had taken up plantation work in the area without Indian authorities being informed about it.

