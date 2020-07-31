Bihar govt files caveat before SC challenging Rhea's plea for FIR transfer

The Bihar Government has filed a caveat before the challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai, said Lalit Kishore, Advocate General, Bihar Government, here on Friday.

"Bihar government has filed a caveat before challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai. Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi has been engaged in the case," Kishore told ANI.

When asked about whether the Patna Police is doing "is wrong" or not, in registering an FIR against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, he said, "If we look at the statement given by Sushant's father minutely, then it is also within the jurisdiction of the Patna Police. The FIR that has been registered is correct.

Further slamming the lack of cooperation among the two police forces, he said that it was "unfortunate" that they were not "cooperating" with the police here.

"It has always been the case that whenever police from one state go to another state for investigation, then the respective state government and officials cooperate. In this case, it's unfortunate that they (Mumbai Police) are not cooperating," he further said.

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case.

An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on Tuesday.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)