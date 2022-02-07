Both DMK, Congress seeking political gains on NEET issue: AIADMK

The AIADMK's Puducherry unit on Monday charged the and with trying to gain political mileage on the issue.

In a statement, AIADMK's Puducherry Secretary (East Wing) A Anbalagan said the was part of the UPA government at the Centre in 2010 when a Bill was brought to bring in examination for admission of students to medical courses.

The had also played second fiddle to implement the entrance exam, he said.

Anbalagan said coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami had always maintained that NEET should be scrapped during the previous regime in Tamil Nadu to enable the poor and rural students to take up medical courses.

The is now hoodwinking the people by coming out with statements for scrapping NEET. "The drama of DMK would be exposed as a shallow act in the urban local body polls in TN," Anbalagan said.

The previous government in Tamil Nadu had brought in a legislative measure to introduce 7.5 per cent reservation for the students from government schools in admissions to medical courses.

"The government in Puducherry headed by V Narayanasamy had failed to do so during its rule in Puducherry from 2016 to 2021," he said.

Without taking any such step, former CM Narayanasamy was now making false statements criticising the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP coalition government in the UT.

Anbalagan also objected to Narayanasamy's appeal to the government here to post legislators as chairpersons of state-run public enterprises.

During the previous government, legislators belonging to Congress and DMK were posted to head the PSUs only to keep them in good humour and the undertakings had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 900 crore, Anbalagan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)