DMK members walk out of Rajya Sabha over NEET issue

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
NEET 2021 result on ntaneet.nic.in: NTA to declare result, merit list soon
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Understand EWS, OBC quota and what SC order means
IND vs ENG 3rd Test highlights: Unstoppable Root puts England in command
-
The Rajya Sabha witnessed noisy scenes and a walkout by DMK and Congress members on Friday over the Tamil Nadu Governor's decision to return the NEET exemption bill.
DMK members wanted to raise the issue during the Zero Hour, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not agree, and asked them to raise the matter during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
DMK members, who later trooped in the Well of the House, were supported by Congress members.
Soon after the laying of listed papers, DMK members tried to raise the issue, but Naidu did not permit it. A notice under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha by an opposition member to take up the matter was not accepted by the Chairman.
DMK members kept insisting on raising the issue even as some members were speaking on their Zero Hour matters.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has returned to the state government an Assembly bill seeking exemption to the state from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge too wanted to speak on the issue as DMK members were insisting on raising the issue.
As the Chairman did not allow them to raise the issue, DMK and Congress members staged a walkout from the House.
Later making an observation, Naidu said people were feeling happy that the Rajya Sabha was functioning without disruption and members are having their say.
The Chairman said 14 Zero Hour mentions were taken up in 30 minutes, and if "others had cooperated" the remaining three too would have been taken up.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU