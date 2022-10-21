Bow to all policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty: Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
British-era 'Phansi Ghar', Corona Warriors Memorial to be unveiled today
Kejriwal to meet AAP MLAs today, alleges BJP plans to dislodge Delhi govt
Free education, healthcare are not freebies: Arvind Kejriwal on I-Day
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit North Gujarat today ahead of assembly polls
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.
On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.
"On 'Police Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.
"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen," Kejriwal tweeted.
The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 12:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU