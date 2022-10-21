Bow to all policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Friday paid tribute to martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

"On ' Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.

"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

