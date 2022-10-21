JUST IN
Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Migging; search operation underway
Bow to all policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday paid tribute to police martyrs and said he bowed to all brave policemen who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

On Police Commemoration Day, he took to Twitter to also say that his government "always takes care" of the families of such policemen.

"On 'Police Memorial Day', I bow to all the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives in the service of the public while performing their duty with full devotion.

"Our government always takes care of the families of all such brave policemen," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed in the memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 12:32 IST

