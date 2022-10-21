JUST IN
PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Friday.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

PM Modi address 90th Interpol General Assembly. (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi

Wearing a white-coloured traditional attire of the hill people with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a "puja" at the temple.

Wearing a white-coloured traditional attire of the hill people with a "swastika" symbol embroidered on it, the prime minister performed a "puja" at the temple.

He is also scheduled to visit the Badrinath temple later in the day.

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi will inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new ones.

On his arrival at the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun, the prime minister was received by Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister Ajay Bhatt.

After performing the "puja" at the Kedarnath temple, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of the 9.7-km Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

During his two-and-a-half-hour-long programme at Kedarnath, Modi is also scheduled visit the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Guru Shankaracharya.

At Badrinath Dham, he will review the progress of the development projects along the riverfront.

In the afternoon, Modi will lay the foundation stones of road and ropeway projects and address a gathering at Mana village. Thereafter, he will review the progress of the beautification project of the Arrival Plaza and the lakes in the area.

Security has been tightened around the two famous hill temples in view of the prime minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with quintals of flowers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 10:15 IST

