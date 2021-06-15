Brazil reports 827 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours; total tally at 488,228

-
ALSO READ
Brazil reports 85,149 new Covid-19 cases, 2,216 deaths in last 24 hours
Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Brazil surpasses 15 million
Brazil reports record 2,286 new coronavirus deaths, taking tally to 270,656
Brazil's coronavirus death toll tops 450,000; more than 16.5 mn recoveries
Stung by China, Brazil now looking at India to secure Covid-19 vaccines
-
Brazil registered 827 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 488,228, the health ministry said Monday.
A total of 39,846 new infections were detected, raising the nationwide caseload to 17,452,612, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.
More than 78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23.6 million people have received two jabs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU