Brazil reports 827 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours; total tally at 488,228

registered 827 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 488,228, the health ministry said Monday.

A total of 39,846 new infections were detected, raising the nationwide caseload to 17,452,612, the ministry said.

has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, with hospitals overwhelmed by patients.

More than 78 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered nationwide, and over 23.6 million people have received two jabs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)