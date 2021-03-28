Brazil reports over 3,000 coronavirus deaths for two straight days

-
ALSO READ
Brazil sets record of 3,650 new coronavirus deaths in a single day
Stung by China, Brazil now looking at India to secure Covid-19 vaccines
India among countries with lowest per million Covid-19 cases, deaths: Govt
China says it supports 'necessary, reasonable' reforms to WHO amid EU push
Brazil coronavirus update: 462 more Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours registered
-
Brazil recorded 3,438 deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, said the country's Ministry of Health.
It is the second consecutive day that Brazil has reported more than 3,000 daily deaths, and the third since the disease was first detected in the country in February last year.
Brazil recorded 3,650 deaths on Friday, the highest daily count since the outbreak of the pandemic.
The death toll from COVID-19 in the country now stands at 310,550, according to ministry data.
Meanwhile, the ministry reported 85,948 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 12,490,362.
Brazil is currently one of the global epicenters of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world's second-worst outbreak in terms of both deaths and infections, only after the United States.
Brazil had vaccinated 19.5 million people against COVID-19 as of Friday, of which 14.88 million had received the first dose and 4.64 million had got both jabs, according to local media.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU