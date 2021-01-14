Brazil says flight to India for 2 mn AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines delayed

-
ALSO READ
AstraZeneca-Oxford's coronavirus vaccine trials resume in Brazil
AstraZeneca Pharma tanks 13% as parent firm halts Covid-19 vaccine trials
AstraZeneca Pharma shares dip over 3% after it halts Covid vaccine trials
Brazil to get 15 mn doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Jan-Feb
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
-
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's health ministry said on Thursday that a flight to India to seek two million off-the-shelf doses of Astrazeneca's coronavirus vaccine has been pushed back a day to Friday.
In a statement, the ministry cited "international logistical issues," adding that the flight will take off from the northeastern city of Recife at 11:00 pm local time on Friday and that its return date is still to be decided.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU