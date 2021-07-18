Britain reports 54,647 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
Face masks to become personal choice with UK on course to lift lockdown
BBC correspondent leaves China amid safety concerns
Sajid Javid appointed UK health minister after Matt Hancock resigns
US, UK, 3 other courts confirm $1.4 bn arbitration award against India
Television news broadcasters demand exemption from new IT rules
-
Britain has reported another 54,674 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 5,386,340, according to official figures released on Saturday.
The figure is up from 51,870 cases reported on Friday, which was the highest since mid-January, Xinhua news agency reported.
The country also recorded another 41 coronavirus-related deaths, with the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now standing at 128,683. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Saturday that he has tested positive for Covid-19 after feeling "a bit groggy" last night.
He said on Twitter that he has had two jabs of the vaccine and his symptoms were "mild". He is now self-isolating at home with his family.
The British government has confirmed that most Covid-19 restrictions in England will end on Monday as part of the final step or Step Four of England's roadmap out of the lockdown. But scientists have warned that lifting all restrictions at this stage could increase the likelihood of dangerous variants.
About 87.8 per cent of adults in Britain have received the first jab of Covid-19 vaccine and 67.8 per cent have received two doses, the latest official figures showed.
In addition to Covid-19 vaccination, there are plans to offer free flu vaccines to children aged two to 16 and people aged 50 and over or in "at-risk" groups this winter in England, amid the double threat of coronavirus and influenza, the BBC reported on Saturday.
The government is also considering a booster program of Covid-19 vaccines for the most vulnerable in the coming months.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU