Karnataka reports 1,869 fresh coronavirus cases, 42 deaths in past 24 hours

: Karnataka on Saturday logged
1,869 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths, taking the tally to 28.82 lakh and the toll to 36,121.
As many as 3,144 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those discharged to 28,16,013, leaving 30,082 active cases in the state, a health department bulletin said.
Bengaluru Urban district reported the highest number of 432 cases, followed by Dakshina Kannada with 218, Mysuru 207, 173 in Hassan and 101 in Chikkamagaluru.
Mysuru toppped in number of fatalities with seven deaths, followed by Bengaluru Urban district and Belagavi with six each, five in Dakshina Kannada, four in Kolar, while the rest of the numbers were scattered in other districts, it said.
There were zero fatalities in 16 districts.
A total of 1,42,856 COVID tests were done on Saturday, taking the cumulative so far to 3.67 crore.
The day also saw 1,86,432 people being vaccinated, which took the overall numbers to 2.70 crore.
The positivity rate was 1.30 per cent and Case Fatality Rate was 2.24 per cent, the department said.
